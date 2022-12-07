David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog was a top 22 story from January 2022: Iconic rock frontman David Coverdale has sold the rights to his Whitesnake and Deep Purple song catalog in a newly-announced deal with Round Hill Music.
The deal sees Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited acquire the music publishing, master rights and master rights royalties for, and entered into a long-term administration agreement for the neighboring rights income from, Coverdale's catalog.
The deal includes classic Whitesnake tracks like "Here I Go Again", "Crying In the Rain", "Fool For Your Loving", "Is This Love", "Still Of the Night", "Slow an' Easy", and material Coverdale contributed to during his three-album stint with Deep Purple in the 1970s - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."
"I am thrilled beyond words to joyfully announce that my existing catalog of works, both songs and master recordings, which I have been involved in creating for over 50 years, is now in exceptionally safe hands with the fine people at Round Hill," says Coverdale. "I look forward immensely to working together with Josh Gruss and all at Round Hill to ensure the legacy of my existing works for future generations to enjoy." Read more here.
