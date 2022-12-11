David Z Foundation Make Single and Video With Cape Town Students

Photo courtesy DMK

(DMK) The David Z Foundation (DZF), which recently expanded its mEDley Music Program to schools around the world, has revealed details for its latest global initiative in South Africa. Hailing it as their most "ambitious" and "empowering" international venture to-date, DZF leaders Paulie Z and Daniel Roeder partnered with Donna Guerin at Global Lighthouse Studios to work on location with students from Gardens Commercial High School in Cape Town to record and film "Help Yourself".

The poignant single focuses on barriers to education, mental health, and sustainable development. According to Paulie Z, the song was "important in addressing the uncertainty and doubts faced by high schooler students in South Africa regarding their futures and their potential."

Filmed and edited by Paulie Z, the motivationally-inspiring video for "Help Yourself" features students and faculty from Gardens Commercial High School singing the song while sweeping aerial and interior shots offer audiences a glimpse into their daily lives. For one of the production elements of the shoot, DZF looked to feature the entire school in a single shot. While proving to be a logistical challenge, the school staff was incredibly supportive in making it happen, led by the encouragement of business teacher and musician Deon Ryck, administrators Dylan Tommy and Chantal Chavda, and global-changemaker Jasmane Frans.

In addition to filming the video, Paulie Z and Roeder took advantage of their time there and donated a free concert to over 700 young students at Athwood Primary school the next day.

"Working with the students in Cape Town was a life changing experience. It's amazing that we were able to work together on the internet halfway across the world and come up with what I consider to be an incredible original song," said Paulie Z. "Then, to be able to be there in person to film the video with these amazing students was an experience I will never forget."

Paulie Z created DZF to honor his late brother David Z, who performed in the power trio ZO2 with him and starred alongside him in their own TV series "Z Rock" on the IFC network. Known together as "The Z Brothers," they were very active in developing young people through music and to continue the legacy, the DZF was created to raise money for music education in David Z's memory.

DZF's mEDley Music Program is one of the many initiatives that the non-profit provides by offering a unique opportunity for students to collaborate with professional music artists to write and produce an original broadcast-quality song with an accompanying music video. It has recently expanded its program worldwide by partnering with Global Lighthouse Studios, an organization that challenges the future of global education through student empowerment and human connection. Watch the video below:

