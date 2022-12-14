Dawes' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Dawes rocked Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (December 13th), with a performance of their song "Comes in Waves", from their latest album, "Misadventures of Doomscroller", and the show has shared video of the performance online.
The Los Angeles rockers also recently announced that they will be hitting the road next spring to support the new album with their An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023.
"We're back to the 'Evening With' format," says Taylor Goldsmith. "Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We'll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we've got."
See the dates and watch the Kimmel performance below:
MARCH 2023
2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
5 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
7 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - Sold Out
11 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
14 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
APRIL 2023
6 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
7 - Houston, TX - The Heights
8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
11 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
12 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre-WI
15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
18 - Wichita, KS - Wave
19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
20 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room
22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
27 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
MAY 2023
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
