Dawes' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Kimmel promo

Dawes rocked Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (December 13th), with a performance of their song "Comes in Waves", from their latest album, "Misadventures of Doomscroller", and the show has shared video of the performance online.

The Los Angeles rockers also recently announced that they will be hitting the road next spring to support the new album with their An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023.

"We're back to the 'Evening With' format," says Taylor Goldsmith. "Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We'll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we've got."

See the dates and watch the Kimmel performance below:

MARCH 2023

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

5 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

7 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - Sold Out

11 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

14 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

APRIL 2023

6 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

7 - Houston, TX - The Heights

8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

12 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre-WI

15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

18 - Wichita, KS - Wave

19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

20 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room

22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

MAY 2023

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

