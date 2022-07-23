.

Dawes Make Television History On CBS Saturday Morning

Keavin Wiggins | 07-23-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dawes Video still
Video still

Dawes celebrated the release of their studio album, "Misadventures Of Doomscroller," with a historic performance on CBS Saturday Morning, and the show has shared video from the appearance.

The band took the stage on the program and performance their epic 10 minutes and five seconds long track "Someone Else's Cafe / Doomscroller Tries to Relax" which marked the longest live performance of a single song in US TV history.

The album was produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen). Watch the CBS Saturday Morning performance below:

Related Stories


Dawes Make Television History On CBS Saturday Morning

Smells Like Teen Spirit For Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes

Dawes Rock 'Comes In Waves' In New Video

Dawes Share Epic New Song Someone Else's Cafe - Doomscroller Tries to Relax

Dawes Announce North American Tour

Dawes Music and Merch

News > Dawes

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Toni Iommi For 'Degradation Rules'- Megadeth Recruit Ice-T For 'Night Stalkers: Chapter II' Video- more

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more

Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live

Song Premiere: Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Latest News

Jack White Rocks The Late Show To Celebrate Entering Heaven Alive

Dawes Make Television History On CBS Saturday Morning

Queensryche Release 'Forest' Video

Goo Goo Dolls Share New Ballad 'You Are The Answer'

Little Big Town Release 'Rich Man' Lyric Video

Twenty One Pilots Share 'Stranger Things Heathens' Live Video

Silent Theory Unplug For 'Livin' The Dream' Video

Tony Hawk Rocks With Punk Supergroup