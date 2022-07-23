Dawes Make Television History On CBS Saturday Morning

Dawes celebrated the release of their studio album, "Misadventures Of Doomscroller," with a historic performance on CBS Saturday Morning, and the show has shared video from the appearance.
The band took the stage on the program and performance their epic 10 minutes and five seconds long track "Someone Else's Cafe / Doomscroller Tries to Relax" which marked the longest live performance of a single song in US TV history.
The album was produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen). Watch the CBS Saturday Morning performance below:
