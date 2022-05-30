Dawes Rock 'Comes In Waves' In New Video

Dawes have released a performance video for their new single "Comes In Waves," which was directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA's historic EastWest Studios.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Misadventures Of Doomscroller," that is set to be released on July 22nd. Frontman Taylor Goldsmith had this to say about the track, "I had this riff and one of the verses for a while.

"Griffin, Wylie and Mike Viola came over to my backyard - this was peak Covid - to just play music together for one of the first times since lockdown. I started sharing the song and Griffin and Mike started singing their background parts you hear on the choruses on the record immediately. It inspired me to finish writing it.

"The lyric is about the arbitrary demands I make on myself. I want to perceive me or my life a certain way but I make no exceptions for an off day or a misstep.

"Whether it's a win or a loss, it's all transient, and only when I can live in some version of that awareness - which is itself transient - am I able to bat away any fears or anxieties or the consequences of an over indulged ego." Watch the video below:

