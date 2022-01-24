Dawn Of Ashes Share New Single 'EMDR'

Scars Of The Broken album cover art

Dawn Of Ashes has released a brand new single called "EMDR". The track comes from the Los Angeles industrial outfit's forthcoming album, "Scars Of The Broken", which will be hitting stores on March 18th.

"EMDR" features lyrics and music by frontman Kristof Bathory and guitars, mixing, and mastering by Angel Crowe. Bathory had this to say, "This song was inspired from my own personal experience dealing with a type of therapy called EMDR which stands for ' Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing'. This specific type of hypnotic therapy is for helping people who have dealt with past traumatic experiences."

Kristof says of the album, "Scars Of the Broken has been one of the most emotionally difficult albums that I have ever created. All of the musical and lyrical content was straight from a place that I have been dealing with for a long time of my life.

"I poured out every darkest and deepest emotion into every song. Mental health is something that a lot of people struggle with and sometimes it just needs to be heard through music. I hope this album helps those that are struggling." Stream the song below:

