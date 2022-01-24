Dawn Of Ashes Share New Single 'EMDR'

Dawn Of Ashes has released a brand new single called "EMDR". The track comes from the Los Angeles industrial outfit's forthcoming album, "Scars Of The Broken", which will be hitting stores on March 18th.
"EMDR" features lyrics and music by frontman Kristof Bathory and guitars, mixing, and mastering by Angel Crowe. Bathory had this to say, "This song was inspired from my own personal experience dealing with a type of therapy called EMDR which stands for ' Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing'. This specific type of hypnotic therapy is for helping people who have dealt with past traumatic experiences."
Kristof says of the album, "Scars Of the Broken has been one of the most emotionally difficult albums that I have ever created. All of the musical and lyrical content was straight from a place that I have been dealing with for a long time of my life.
"I poured out every darkest and deepest emotion into every song. Mental health is something that a lot of people struggle with and sometimes it just needs to be heard through music. I hope this album helps those that are struggling." Stream the song below:
Dawn Of Ashes Need Fans Help With New Video
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour- Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham- more
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more
Meat Loaf Dead At 74- Halestorm's Tour Bus Caught On Fire- Eagles Add New Shows To Hotel California Tour- Jimi Hendrix- more
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago