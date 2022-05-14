Dawn Of Ashes Premiere EMDR Video

Los Angeles based Industrial rockers Dawn Of Ashes have premiered a music video for their single, "EMDR," the first single from their just released new album "Scars Of The Broken".

According to the announcement, the video features "unsettling imagery as analogies for the wholly encompassing and often contradictory experiences of severe trauma sufferers, 'EMDR' is not for the feint of heart, but serves as a uniquely explicit insight into a mind struggling to achieve balance and recognition beyond suffering. "

Kristof Bathory had this to say, "The story behind the music video 'EMDR' is about a trauma victim who experiences EMDR therapy. She slips into a nightmare and is being tormented in sexual and disturbing ways by a trauma spirit. In the end she becomes possessed by the spirit and ends up becoming what she fears the most." Watch the video below:

