(Atom Splitter) Birthed at the juncture where hardcore and punk meet metal, Death Ray Vision have announced their forthcoming third album, No Mercy From Electric Eyes, due out June 30 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order it here.
Today, the band has shared the video for "Behead the King." "'Behead the King' is about the helplessness you feel watching the world burn around you and being powerless to do anything about it," says guitarist Pete Cortese. "It was a blast working with director Anthony Jarvis on the video."
"This new Death Ray Vision record is ready to rip your face off," shares bassist Mike D'Antonio. "With release day imminent, we are very excited to unveil the newest DRV video for 'Behead the King.' Paying homage to Boston, both past and present, it features DRV's newest member - Keith Bennett on vocals. Filled with blistering riffs and mind-melting breakdowns, get ready for No Mercy From Electric Eyes."
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more
Miranda Lambert Becomes New York Times Best Selling Author- Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards- more
Vanilla Ice Leads I Love the '90s Tour Lineup- Sheryl Crow Reacts To Rock Hall Nomination- Chuck D- more
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video
Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival
Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'The North Shore' Lyric Video Shared Ahead Of Album Release
Ghost Hounds 'Make It Shake' With New Single
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets
Death Ray Vision (Feat. KsE's Mike D) Announce New Album With 'Behead the King' Video
Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer
Trev Lukather Delivers 'The Sound' Video