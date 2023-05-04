Death Ray Vision (Feat. KsE's Mike D) Announce New Album With 'Behead the King' Video

(Atom Splitter) Birthed at the juncture where hardcore and punk meet metal, Death Ray Vision have announced their forthcoming third album, No Mercy From Electric Eyes, due out June 30 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Behead the King." "'Behead the King' is about the helplessness you feel watching the world burn around you and being powerless to do anything about it," says guitarist Pete Cortese. "It was a blast working with director Anthony Jarvis on the video."

"This new Death Ray Vision record is ready to rip your face off," shares bassist Mike D'Antonio. "With release day imminent, we are very excited to unveil the newest DRV video for 'Behead the King.' Paying homage to Boston, both past and present, it features DRV's newest member - Keith Bennett on vocals. Filled with blistering riffs and mind-melting breakdowns, get ready for No Mercy From Electric Eyes."

