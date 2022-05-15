Decapitated Share 'Just A Cigarette' Video

Single art

Decapitated have released a music video for their new track, "Just A Cigarette". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Cancer Culture", which will hit stores on May 27th.

Guitarist and songwriter Vogg had this to say about the new song, "Just A Cigarette is a powerful, epic, melodic death metal song about human life expectations and death.

"It was the first song I wrote for Cancer Culture, which shaped the whole album. To present the track in a way which affected the listeners' senses even more, we wanted to deliver it with a great piece of art.

"For this occasion, we teamed up with the Polish artist Marcin Białas, who let us use his fantastic gravure prints, which we used in our video as well." Watch the video below:

