Deep Purple Share '7 and 7 Is' Performance Video

Album art

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have released video footage of a rehearsal performance for German television of the 1966 Arthur Lee and Love track, "7 and 7 Is", which appears on their latest album, "Turning To Crime."

"This is a previously unreleased version, recorded in November 2021 during a promotional and press tour of Germany for the latest album," says the band. "The recording is a testimony of the first auspicious meeting after almost two years apart, with the band finally playing live again in the same room.

"It was during this same trip that the video for Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' was filmed." Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, "Turning To Crime" is the first studio record by Deep Purple entirely made of songs not written by the band and previously-recorded by other artists.

The follow-up to 2020's "Whoosh!" features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Little Feat, Bob Dylan and more. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog

Deep Purple Score UK Top 30 Debut With 'Turning To Crime'

Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs 2021 In Review

Deep Purple Stream New Album 'Turning To Crime'

News > Deep Purple