Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon Mcbride As Permanent Band Member

(hennemusic) Deep Purple has officially welcomed guitarist Simon McBride as the newest permanent member of the band. The announcement follows news in July that Steve Morse would be leaving the lineup after more than 25 years to care for his wife, who is battling stage 4 cancer; McBride stepped in to cover for Morse earlier this year before the change became permanent.
"We are thrilled that Simon has agreed to join," says Deep Purple. "Simon's playing is up there with the greats. Of course, Steve can't be replaced, the same as Ritchie, and Steve has a long legacy with Deep Purple. In Simon we have not found a replacement, but an extraordinarily talented and exciting guitarist in his own right.
"The reception from audiences over the Summer has already been great and we are looking forward to the forthcoming dates in the UK and Europe across the rest of the year. It is clear that Simon also holds great respect for those before him. We are all excited for what the years to come hold for the band."
Read McBride's statement and more here.
Deep Purple Release Now What?! Rarities Compilation
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Rapture Of The Deep Performance
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Demon's Eye Live Video
Steve Morse Leaves Deep Purple To Care For Wife in Cancer Battle
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Ozzy Osbourne Launches Making Of' Patient Number 9' Video Series
Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon Mcbride As Permanent Band Member
Bush Stream Heavy Is The Ocean Visualizer Video
Kip Moore Shares New Version Of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade
Lorne Behrman Shares 'Harlem River Serenade' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed
Living Colour Joined by Steve Vai for 'Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)'