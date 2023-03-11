(hennemusic) Def Leppard has launched "Behind The World Tour", a new video feature documenting their 2023 global concert series with Motley Crue.
On the road in support of their 2022 album, "Diamond Star Halos", the UK rockers are giving fans an exclusive behind the scenes look at the trek as they stream the first two episodes in the series.
The first highlights package sees Def Leppard performing last month to the biggest crowd they've ever played to in Mexico City, as well as footage from a concert date in Monterrey.
Episode two takes fans backstage in Colombia and Peru while getting a warm welcome from local fans, handling the Bogotoa altitude, meeting the first lady of Colombia, and more.
Ahead of these shows, Def Leppard and Motley Crue launched the 2023 tour with two arena dates in Atlantic City, NJ last month that saw the live debut of new Motley Crue touring guitarist John 5.
Stream the first episodes in the "Behind The World Tour" series here.
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization
Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Briefly Hospitalized In Columbia
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more
The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series
The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos
Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video
Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video
Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single
Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show
Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album