Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard has launched "Behind The World Tour", a new video feature documenting their 2023 global concert series with Motley Crue.

On the road in support of their 2022 album, "Diamond Star Halos", the UK rockers are giving fans an exclusive behind the scenes look at the trek as they stream the first two episodes in the series.

The first highlights package sees Def Leppard performing last month to the biggest crowd they've ever played to in Mexico City, as well as footage from a concert date in Monterrey.

Episode two takes fans backstage in Colombia and Peru while getting a warm welcome from local fans, handling the Bogotoa altitude, meeting the first lady of Colombia, and more.

Ahead of these shows, Def Leppard and Motley Crue launched the 2023 tour with two arena dates in Atlantic City, NJ last month that saw the live debut of new Motley Crue touring guitarist John 5.

Stream the first episodes in the "Behind The World Tour" series here.

Related Stories

Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour

Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization

Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Briefly Hospitalized In Columbia

More Def Leppard News