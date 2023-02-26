.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-25-2023

Leppard Social media capture
Social media capture

Def Leppard shared a new message from frontman Joe Elliott to update fans about his brief hospitalization in Bogota, Columbia on Friday (February 24th), where he explained that he was suffering from "moderate-to-severe altitude sickness.

Joe updated fans with a video from Parque Simon Bolivar, the venue where the band was preparing to take the stage on the Bogota stop of The World Tour with Motley Crue. He shared, "So I am alive and well. Little woozy, I'll be honest.

"Moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what 'severe' altitude sickness [is]; I wouldn't wanna wish it on my worst enemy. But here I am... Apparently the Internet lit up, so I'm here to put everybody that cares about it minds at rest. I'm here, and we're going on at 8 p.m."

As we previously reported, a local radio personality, Alejandra Garza Locutora, shared details about Joe's hospitalization on her Facebook page. She wrote, "Def Leppard's Joe Elliott was hospitalized in Bogota and discharged ahead of his show.

"Joe Elliot, vocalist of the British rock band, was hospitalized at the Marly Jorge Cavelier Gaviria clinic, in the municipality of Chía, Cundinamarca.

"Through social networks, music portals point out that the British artist would be affected by the height of Bogota, so he would have presented respiratory problems in the evening hours of Friday, February 24. The Brit was admitted for dysnea, a breathing difficulty.

"It is said that the vocalist would have been discharged around 10:00 a.m., sources from the Marly Clinic where he was attended confirmed."

Related Stories
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization

Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Briefly Hospitalized In Columbia

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx

More Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Josey Scott Returns- more

Journey Reunites With Gregg Rolie On 50th Anniversary Tour- The Rolling Stones Recount 1967 Redlands Drug Bust- more

advertisement
Reviews

Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Latest News

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization

Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour

Josey Scott Returns with New Band Shade Violent

Whitesnake Expand 'Good To Be Bad' For 15th Anniversary

Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Briefly Hospitalized In Columbia

Motorhead Stream Expanded 'Bad Magic' Reissue

Kip Moore Shares Title Track To New Album 'Damn Love'

Midtown Share Cover Of Lagwagon's 'Know It All'