Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization

Social media capture

Def Leppard shared a new message from frontman Joe Elliott to update fans about his brief hospitalization in Bogota, Columbia on Friday (February 24th), where he explained that he was suffering from "moderate-to-severe altitude sickness.

Joe updated fans with a video from Parque Simon Bolivar, the venue where the band was preparing to take the stage on the Bogota stop of The World Tour with Motley Crue. He shared, "So I am alive and well. Little woozy, I'll be honest.

"Moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what 'severe' altitude sickness [is]; I wouldn't wanna wish it on my worst enemy. But here I am... Apparently the Internet lit up, so I'm here to put everybody that cares about it minds at rest. I'm here, and we're going on at 8 p.m."

As we previously reported, a local radio personality, Alejandra Garza Locutora, shared details about Joe's hospitalization on her Facebook page. She wrote, "Def Leppard's Joe Elliott was hospitalized in Bogota and discharged ahead of his show.

"Joe Elliot, vocalist of the British rock band, was hospitalized at the Marly Jorge Cavelier Gaviria clinic, in the municipality of Chía, Cundinamarca.

"Through social networks, music portals point out that the British artist would be affected by the height of Bogota, so he would have presented respiratory problems in the evening hours of Friday, February 24. The Brit was admitted for dysnea, a breathing difficulty.

"It is said that the vocalist would have been discharged around 10:00 a.m., sources from the Marly Clinic where he was attended confirmed."

Related Stories

Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Briefly Hospitalized In Columbia

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx

More Leppard News