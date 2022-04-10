Destruction Unleash 'Repent Your Sins' Video

Destruction have shared the music video for their new single "Repent Your Sins". The track comes from their just released new studio album, Diabolical".
Singer/bassist Schmier had this to say about the new song and video, "The music and the song itself shows the more groovy part of the new record. I love the diminished riff and the way Randy grinds the beat into your head! This will be an awesome LIVE track for sure!
"The lyrics of Repent are about the history of abuse in the Catholic church! A rather tragic and sad part of human history, that is still covered up by our governments. It seems the laws that count for all of us do not apply for servants of the church. UNREAL INJUSTICE!
"The video itself tries to show the soul torment of the culprit. To live with your dirty deeds but pray about love and kindness can not be justified and needs to be accused, named, remembered and wiped out!" Watch the video below:
