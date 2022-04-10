.

Destruction Unleash 'Repent Your Sins' Video

Michael Angulia | 04-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Destruction Video still
Video still

Destruction have shared the music video for their new single "Repent Your Sins". The track comes from their just released new studio album, Diabolical".

Singer/bassist Schmier had this to say about the new song and video, "The music and the song itself shows the more groovy part of the new record. I love the diminished riff and the way Randy grinds the beat into your head! This will be an awesome LIVE track for sure!

"The lyrics of Repent are about the history of abuse in the Catholic church! A rather tragic and sad part of human history, that is still covered up by our governments. It seems the laws that count for all of us do not apply for servants of the church. UNREAL INJUSTICE!

"The video itself tries to show the soul torment of the culprit. To live with your dirty deeds but pray about love and kindness can not be justified and needs to be accused, named, remembered and wiped out!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Destruction Unleash 'Repent Your Sins' Video

Destruction Announce North American Tour

As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour

Within Destruction Part Ways With Francesco Filigoi

Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming

News > Destruction

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album- Jack White Proposes And Gets Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off- more

Pink Floyd Share First New Song Since 1994- Rammstein 'Zick Zack' Video- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid- The Eagles Part Ways With Member- Judas Priest- more

Sammy Hagar Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates- Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II

RockPile: Spotlight on Omnivore Records Part 2

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Spring Festivals

Root 66: Hank Williams- MacKenzie Grant- Dan Ashley- Jimmy Carter