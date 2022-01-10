DiAmorte Share 'Where The Light Grows Cold' Video

DiAmorte have released a music video for their brand new single "Where The Light Grows Cold," featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the international cast of DiAmorte.

Drake Mefestta had this to say, "A book unto itself is required to give the worthy amount of praise to each talent that bled themselves into this. This song journeyed around the world both in music as well video alike.

"Regardless of future accolades DiAmorte may achieve, still I see myself as a black-clad teenager with a stock keyboard and rather insane dream. To then presently work directly with individuals I once listened to and previously inspired by in younger years is a joy without measure. I myself, am nothing more that part of something far greater than myself, collectively carried by those I'm privileged to call colleges and even more-so, friends and family.

"All the imagination means little if a skillful hand cannot articulate and translate. It is my hope the music will speak to the talent and collective efforts more vividly than anything I can produce. For all those that contributed towards this mad endeavor, thank you for making a fool's dream a worthwhile reality." Watch the video below:

