Dierks Bentley Delivers 'Gold' Video

Video still

Dierks Bentley has released a music video for his hit single "Gold," which was directed by Wes Edwards and was filmed across the state of Tennessee.

Bentley said of the visual, "The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself. 'Gold' is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff."



He is backed in the clip by his six-string touring ensemble including Charlie Worsham, and the single comes ahead of his tenth album, that will be released early next year. Watch the video below:

