Dierks Bentley Delivers Gold With New Single

Gold single art

Dierks Bentley have shared a brand new song called "Gold." The song is the first taste of his forthcoming tenth album, which will arrive early next year and is Bentley's first self-produced record.

He had this to say, "2020 was a chance for me to give my guitar and the road a little rest. It gave me the chance to spend a lot more time adventuring outdoors with family and friends, but also alone.

"It also gave me time to reset and rekindle my love of Country music and a lot of the types of songs and sounds that I fell in love with when I first got to Nashville. I think you'll hear that in this first track, but it carries across the whole album."

