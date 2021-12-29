Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup 2021 In Review

Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup was a top 21 story from September 2021: CBS have announced that they will be going Nashville for New Year's Eve this year with a special program featuring a number of big name music stars ringing in 2022.
Dubbed "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash", the special will be broadcast on Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will also be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.
The special will be broadcast from various locations in Nashville and the initial list of performers includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band, with more
