Dio At The Rainbow In The Dark Celebration Birthday Celebration Announced

(Chipster) Ronnie James Dio would have turned 80 years old on July 10. To celebrate this historic day, the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood will host At The Rainbow In The Dark, a special event for Dio family, friends, and fans, on July 7 from 7-9PM PT. The event will be open to the public with limited capacity.
At The Rainbow In The Dark will be hosted by one of Dio's dear friends, SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk, who will spend the evening in conversation with some of Dio's musical collaborators and friends, with a full list to be announced soon. The complete conversations will be featured in a special 'Trunk Nation LA Invasion,' airing on SiriusXM Volume (channel 106) on Friday, July 8th at 2pm ET, with replays over the weekend and available anytime on the SXM App. Find more details here.
At The Rainbow In The Dark also falls on the eve of Rhino's release of Holy Diver: Super Deluxe Edition, an expansive 40-track boxed set of Dio's classic debut that will be available the following day (July 8) in 4-CD and digital formats.
Additionally, the iconic Dio music videos from the album ("Holy Diver," "Rainbow In The Dark," "Stand Up And Shout") have all been newly remaster and upgraded to HD. Watch "Holy Diver" below:
Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday
Michael Schenker Group Tribute Dio With A King Is Gone
Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary Premiere Announced
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming This Year
Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more
Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19
Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series
Def Leppard Share Behind The Scenes Video From Stadium Tour
Becoming The Archetype Share First Song From Comeback Album
Miss May I Deliver Earth Shaker
Dio At The Rainbow In The Dark Celebration Birthday Celebration Announced
The Allman Brothers Band's 'Down In Texas '71' Coming Next Month
Behind The Album: Pollyanna's Slime