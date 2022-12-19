Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday (2022 In Review)

Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday was a top 22 story from May 2022: Rhino have announced that they will be celebrating Ronnie James Dio's 80th Birthday with special super deluxe reissue of Dio's 1983 debut album, "Holy Diver", on July 8th.
The super deluxe edition will be a 4-CD collection will include two versions of the album. The first is a new mix of the album made by Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Slipknot). He used the original analog tapes to remix all nine tracks on the album.
The collection will also comes with a newly remastered version of the original 1983 mix. The Super Deluxe Edition also features unreleased live performances and outtakes, along with a selection of rarities from the era.
To preview the special release, Rhino has shared Joe Barresi's newly remixed version of the album's title track "Holy Diver". Joe's remix of the full album will be also be released as a 2 LP set on clear vinyl on July 18th. Stream the remix below:
