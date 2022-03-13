D.O.A. To Play Hardcore 81 In Full On U.S. Tour

D.O.A. will be returning to the road this spring for a special U.S. west coast tour that will feature them playing their Hardcore 81 album in its entirety.

The Death Set will be the special guests for the 15 date trek that will be kicking off on April 5th in Seattle, WA at the Corazon and will wrap up on April 16th at the Dive Bar in Las Vegas, NV.

After a couple of weeks off, the group will launch a three-day Canadian tour on May 5th that will include shows in Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg. See all of the dates below:

US Tour Dates

April 5 - El Corazon, Seattle, WA

April 6 - Dante's, Portland, OR

April 7 - The Sound Lounge, Grants Pass, OR

April 8 - Dead Ringer Analog Bar, Reno, NV

April 9 - DNA Lounge, San Francisco, CA

April 10 - The Ritz, San Jose, CA

April 11 - The Siren, Morro Bay, CA

April 12 - The Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood, CA

April 13 - Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA

April 14 - Alex's Bar, Long Beach, CA

April 15 - Pappy + Harriet's, Pioneertown, CA

April 16 - Dive Bar, Las Vegas, NV

Canadian Tour Dates

May 5 - The Exchange, Regina, SK

May 6 - Amigoes Cantina, Saskatoon, SK

May 7 - Bulldog Event Center, Winnipeg, MB

