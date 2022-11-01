Don McLean, Ray Stevens, Vince Gill Lead Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022

(2911) The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum have announced the class of 2022 to be inducted during their 2022 Concert and Induction Ceremony, on Tuesday, November 22 at 7 p.m. CT at the Historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The celebratory evening will be hosted by Academy of Country Music Award-winning singer-songwriter Phil Vassar and will pay tribute to some of music's most revered instrumentalists, artists, producers, and engineers.

This is the first induction ceremony since 2019 for the Musicians Hall of Fame. The 2022 class includes: Don McLean, Ray Stevens, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, (Marty Stuart, Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan, Mick Conley), Jim Guercio (Producer Award), and George Massenburg (Engineer Award)

The event will feature several exciting live performances. Notable acts include Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten, and Mike Farris. More performers will be announced soon. The induction ceremony and concert follow the recent passing of Musicians Hall of Fame founder Joe Chambers.

"We're proud to honor Joe's legacy by celebrating this year's inductees with a night of vibrant live music and special performances by legendary musicians," added Linda Chambers with the Musicians Hall of Fame.

