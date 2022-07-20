Dope To Offer Free Download Of New Album 'Blood Money Part Zer0'

(PFA Media) Dope have announced that they will release their seventh studio album, "Blood Money Part Zer0", on February 24, 2023, and they will be giving away the album for FREE digitally.
"I am so grateful to the fans who have supported me and this band," says Edsel Dope. "I appreciate your patience and the trusting relationship that we have built together.
"I never half ass anything, and believe that anything worth doing, is worth doing right, so sometimes it takes longer than expected. I've come to learn that the time between releases only makes our connection stronger and the bond between this band and our fans is unbreakable. I truly love you all!"
Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band's website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band's website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here.
