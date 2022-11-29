Duran Duran Add New Arena Date To Future Past Tour

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(DawBell) Duran Duran have announced a second headline performance at London's The O2, set to take place on 2nd May 2023 following their opening night at the iconic London venue on 1st May.

Closing out a landmark year for Duran Duran, last week the band announced that the FUTURE PAST tour will extend with five huge headline arena shows across the UK and Ireland through the Spring of 2023. The dates have been met with phenomenal demand.

Duran Duran's six headline FUTURE PAST arena shows will begin at Manchester's AO Arena on April 29th, marking the band's first-ever performance at the venue, followed by two dates at London's The O2 Arena, Leeds' First Direct Arena, Birmingham's Utilita Arena, and the 3 Arena in Dublin. More activity is soon to be announced.

Simon Le Bon said: "2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran - mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. In July we celebrated our years together at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time Festival. Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party. It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

2022 has seen Duran Duran celebrate a landmark year. The band have just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, a career peak that follows a summer live season of epic proportions - headlining London's Hyde Park, performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham, a headline tour across North America which included sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl, and the cinematic release of new docu-concert film, 'A Hollywood High'. All this after the huge success of new studio album FUTURE PAST, hailed as Duran Duran at their best by critics and fans alike, four decades into their rich and storied career.

April 29 - The AO Arena, Manchester

May 1 - The O2, London

May 2 - The O2, London - Extra Date Added Due To Huge Demand

May 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 7 - 3 Arena, Dublin

Related Stories

Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates For Future Past Tour

Duran Duran To Do Global Stream Of Docu-Concert A Hollywood High

Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle

Duran Duran Announce Hollywood High Docu-concert Film

Duran Duran Music and Merch

News > Duran Duran