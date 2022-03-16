.

Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2022

Duran Duran Photo courtesy High Rise
Duran Duran have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer that will feature support from Nile Rodgers & CHIC on select dates.

The 14-date tour is set to kick off on August 19th in Welch, MN at the Treasure Island Amphitheater and will wrap up with a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on September 9th, 10th and 11th.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing at the shows in Welch, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, New York City, Fort Worth, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

Tickets will go a sale to the general public, next Friday March 25th at 10am local time for most markets, and 12pm local time in New York City and Phoenix. See the dates below:

08/19 - Treasure Island Amphitheater - Welch, MN
08/20 - United Center - Chicago, IL
08/22 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
08/23 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Washington, DC
08/25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
08/26 - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival - Columbus, OH
08/30 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
09/01 - Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
09/03 - Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
09/04 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
09/07 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**
09/09 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
09/10 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
09/11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

