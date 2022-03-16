Duran Duran have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer that will feature support from Nile Rodgers & CHIC on select dates.
The 14-date tour is set to kick off on August 19th in Welch, MN at the Treasure Island Amphitheater and will wrap up with a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on September 9th, 10th and 11th.
Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing at the shows in Welch, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, New York City, Fort Worth, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
Tickets will go a sale to the general public, next Friday March 25th at 10am local time for most markets, and 12pm local time in New York City and Phoenix. See the dates below:
08/19 - Treasure Island Amphitheater - Welch, MN
08/20 - United Center - Chicago, IL
08/22 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
08/23 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Washington, DC
08/25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
08/26 - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival - Columbus, OH
08/30 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
09/01 - Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
09/03 - Wynn Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
09/04 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
09/07 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**
09/09 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
09/10 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
09/11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
Duran Duran Share All-Toy 'Anniversary' Video
Duran Duran Announce Three-Day Weekend At Hollywood Bowl
Duran Duran Debut On Austin City Limits Tonight
Duran Duran Stream New Song 'Anniversary
Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago