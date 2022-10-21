Eagles Add 2023 Dates To Hotel California Tour

Tour poster

The Eagles have once again expanded their popular Hotel California Tour with the addition of five new west coast dates for the trek that will take place next year.

The new 2023 dates include stops in Portland, Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs and San Jose, and will feature the band playing their iconic Hotel California album in full, joined by an orchestra and choir, as well as a second set for greatest hits.

The band, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with special guest Vince Gill, will be kicking things off on February 19th at the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

'Hotel California' 2023 Dates:

02/19 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

02/21 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center

02/24 - Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena

03/01 - Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

03/03 - San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

