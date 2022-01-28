Eddie Montgomery Expands Debut Solo Album For Digital Release

Album cover art

Montgomery Gentry icon Eddie Montgomery has released a digital deluxe edition his debut solo album, "Ain't No Closing Me Down," following its exclusive release on CD last Fall at Walmart.

The new deluxe digital edition includes a brand new song called "You Pissed Me All The Way Off," written by Jim "Moose" Brown and Travis Meadows, and Eddie has released a lyric video for his duet with Tanya Tucker called "Higher".

Highlights on the album include the first love song that Montgomery has ever written inspired by his wife, "She Loves Me;" the duet with Tucker, "My Son," the featured theme song in the new movie, "Old Henry," and more. See the tracklisting and watch the "Higher" lyric video below:

"Ain't No Closing Me Down" Tracklist

01. "Ain't No Closing Me Down" (Eddie Montgomery, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

02. "Alive And Well" (Eddie Montgomery, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

03. "My Son" (Eddie Montgomery, Noah Gordon)

04. "That's The Kinda Man I Am" (Eddie Montgomery, Kim Tribble, Ira Dean)

05. "Higher" f/Tanya Tucker (Jim "Moose" Brown, David Wade, Shane Grove, Erik Michael Westfall)

06. "Play That Game" (Eddie Montgomery, Ira Dean, David Lee Murphey, Justin Weaver)

07. "Kickin' It Up" (Eddie Montgomery, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

08. "She Just Loves Me" (Eddie Montgomery, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

09. "Sounds Like A Tuesday" (Jeffrey Steele, Wyatt Durrette, Stephen Wilson)

10. "You Pissed Me All The Way Off" (Jim "Moose" Brown, Travis Meadows)

11. "Cry Whiskey" (Eddie Montgomery, Chris Wallin, Ira Dean)

12. "Ain't She Beautiful" (Walker Montgomery, Chris Rafetto, Brendan Cooney)

13. "Somewhere South" (Tony Lane)

