Eddie Vedder Jams The Police Classic With Stewart Copeland

Video still

(hennemusic) Stewart Copeland joined Eddie Vedder for The Police classic, "Message In A Bottle", during the singer's February 25 show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The performance of the lead single from the UK band's 1979 album, "Regatta de Blanc", saw Copeland take over drums from Chad Smith for the tune, before the Red Hot Chili Pepper returned on guitar for the night's final song, Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World."

The Police legend was among the special guests at the Los Angeles stop of the Pearl Jam frontman's brief US tour to launch his latest solo record, "Earthling"; Vedder's daughter, Olivia", and Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench also performed.

Produced by guitarist Andrew Watt, "Earthling" sees guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ringo Starr, among others.

Vedder and Pearl Jam will open a rescheduled European tour with two shows in Amsterdam in June. Watch video of the Stewart Copeland jam here.

