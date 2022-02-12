Eddie Vedder Streams New Album 'Earthling'

Earthling cover art

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is streaming his brand new solo album, "Earthling", in sync with its release on February 11. "Earthling" is now available in multiple formats, including LP, cassette, digital, CD and Deluxe CD editions.

Introduced with the lead single, "Long Way", the Pearl Jam frontman recorded the set with producer/guitarist Andrew Watt and it features guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ringo Starr.

Vedder's fourth solo album marks the follow-up to his work on the soundtrack to the 2021 Sean Penn film, "Flag Day", which saw him partnered alongside his daughter, Olivia Vedder, Irish singer Glen Hansard, and Cat Power.

The singer recently launched a brief US tour in support of the album with a live lineup that includes Watt, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chane and Glen Hansard. Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

