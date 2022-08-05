Eddie Vedder's Ukulele Songs Reissued On Vinyl

Reissue package promo image

(UMe) Eddie Vedder's acclaimed second solo album, "Ukulele Songs," has been reissued in both a Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition LP versions by UMe/Republic Records.

The reissued mark the first time that the album has been available on vinyl since it was originally released in 2011. We were sent the following details: The Deluxe Edition LP features the original 16-track Ukulele Songs album on high-grade 180-gram black vinyl in expanded packaging that includes a 16-page booklet and a special lithograph. The Standard Edition LP has also been pressed on 180-gram black vinyl.



Ukulele Songs comprises a fine mixture of original material penned by Vedder that he initially performed live, alongside vintage classics and standards. A recast, uke-driven version of "Can't Keep," which originally appeared as the opening track on Pearl Jam's hard-charging November 2002 album Riot Act, opens the proceedings, while newer-bred original songs like the resigned lament of "Sleeping By Myself," the charming love orbit of "Satellite," the hopeful brightness of "Light Today," and the instrumental interlude "Waving Palms" all set the table for the 35-minute album.



Guest vocalists appear on a pair of key Ukulele tracks, both of them fine covers of notable standards. First, Glen Hansard (The Frames, Once) adds his Irish folk DNA to "Sleepless Nights," which was written by Felice and Boudreaux Bryant and remade by The Everly Brothers in 1960, in addition to later being covered by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless, and Elvis Costello.



Second, Cat Power lends her passionate tone to "Tonight You Belong To Me," a jazz standard written in 1926 by lyricist Billy Rose and composer Lee David. This track has also been subsequently covered by the likes of Frankie Laine, Patience and Prudence, and Dottie West. Versions of "You Belong To Me" were also recently featured in the acclaimed 2019 film drama Blackbird and in an episode of the 2020 HBO horror-drama series Lovecraft Country.



The LP's other noteworthy covers include stirring takes on Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu's "More Than You Know," Michael Edwards and Bud Green's "Once In A While," and the album-closing reading of Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt, and Gus Kahn's "Dream A Little Dream."



Produced by Eddie Vedder and Adam Kasper (Foo Fighters, Soundgarden), Ukulele Songs peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200, hit No. 2 on the U.S. Top Rock Albums on Billboard, and achieved Gold status in Canada.

Related Stories

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Speaks With Astronauts in Space

Eddie Vedder Teams Up With NASA For 'Invincible' Video

Eddie Vedder Jams The Police Classic With Stewart Copeland

Eddie Vedder Jams Tom Petty Classics With Heartbreakers Star

News > Eddie Vedder