Eli Young Band Share 'Love Talking' Ahead Of Tour

(EBM) Eli Young Band celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing their brand new single, "Love Talking", with radio. The track was written by Mike Eli, Jeffrey East and Eric Arjes, who also produced alongside Jimmy Robbins.

Fans will have a chance to see the new single performed live, along with the band's multi-decade catalog of hits, as EYB returns to the road for the Love Talking Tour.

The 51- date trek will be kicking off this Thursday, February 17th in Hays, Kansas at the Fox Theatre and the outing visits 51 cities through August. Stream "Love Talking" and see the tour dates below:

February 17 Hays, Kan. - Fox Theatre

February 18 Roswell, N.M. - The Liberty

February 19 Abilene, Texas - Potosi Live

March 4 College Station, Texas - Hurricane Harry's

March 5 Kyle, Texas - Down South Railhouse

March 8 Modesto, Calif. - Gallo Center for the Arts

March 9 San Diego, Calif. - Moonshine Beach

March 10 Tucson, Ariz. - Rialto Theatre

March 11 Chandler, Ariz. - Wild Horse Pass - Motor Sports Park

March 24 Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre

March 25 Richmond, Va. - The National

March 26 Rocky Mountain, Va. - Harvester Performance Center

March 28 Nashville, Tenn. - Assembly Food Hall

April 1 Katy, Texas - Wildcatter Saloon

April 2 Oklahoma City, Okla. - Beer City Music Hall

April 7 Green Bay, Wis. - EPIC Event Center

April 8 Clear Lake, Iowa - Surf Ballroom

April 9 Fargo, N.D. - Sanctuary Event Center

April 13 Cincinnati, Ohio - Bogart's

April 14 Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone

April 15 Bloomington, Ind. - Bluebird Nightclub

April 21 Gulf Shores, Ala. - The Hangout

April 22 Tampa, Fla. - Dallas Bull

April 23 Fort Myers, Fla. - The Ranch

April 28 Hampton Beach, N.H. - Wally's Pub

April 29 Manchester, N.H. - The Pub

April 30 Portland, Maine - Aura

May 6 Providence, R.I. - Fete Music Lounge

May 13 Fayetteville, Ark. - George's Majestic

May 20 Helotes, Texas - Floore's Country Store

May 21 Amarillo, Texas - Big Texan Starlight Ranch

June 2 Dewey Beach, Del. - Bottle & Cork

June 3 Washington, D.C. - The Bullpen

June 10 Kamas, Utah - DeJoria Center

June 11 Burley, Idaho - King Fine Arts Center

June 17 New Braunfels, Texas - Whitewater Amphitheater

June 18 El Campo, Texas - Greek Brothers

June 22 Aspen, Colo. - Belly Up

June 25 Santa Fe, N.M. - Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder

June 29 Lincoln, Neb. - Bourbon Theatre

July 14 Little Rock, Ark. - The Hall

July 16 Beaufort, S.C. - Beaufort Waterfront Park

July 19 Washington, Pa. - Wild Things Park

July 21 Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Bowl

July 22 Huntington, N.Y. - The Paramount

July 23 Philadelphia, Pa. - Brooklyn Bowl

August 5 Minneapolis, Minn. - Fine Line Music Cafe

August 7 Wisconsin Dells, Wis. - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

August 11 Petaluma, Calif. - McNear's Mystic Theatre

August 13 Fontana, Calif. - Tailgate Fest

August 26 Denver, Colo. - Grizzly Rose

