Eli Young Band Surprised With Pandora Billionaire Plaque

Eli Young Band is presented with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque at the Grand Ole Opry

(Essential Broadcast Media) Eli Young Band were surprised with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque following their Grand Ole Opry performance on Tuesday night, February 22nd.

The moment commemorates over 2 billion streams on the platform, and the band has been added to Pandora's Country Billionaires Radio in celebration of the honor.

"Sometimes these moments sneak up on you and refill the gas tank," reflected lead singer Mike Eli in response to the surprise presentation. "We love to play music and when something like this comes along and reminds you that people are listening, it just feels so good. The first and last time someone will call us billionaires!"

"Love Talking" is the lead single off the band's forthcoming sixth studio album, planned for release later this year. Fans will have a chance to see the new single performed live, along with the band's multi-decade catalog of chart-topping hits, as EYB returns to the road for their 51-city Love Talking Tour.

Love Talking Tour Dates:

March 4 College Station, Texas | Hurricane Harry's

March 5 Kyle, Texas | Down South Railhouse

March 8 Modesto, Calif. | Gallo Center for the Arts

March 9 San Diego, Calif. | Moonshine Beach

March 10 Tucson, Ariz. | Rialto Theatre

March 11 Chandler, Ariz. | Wild Horse Pass - Motor Sports Park

March 24 Athens, Ga. | Georgia Theatre

March 25 Richmond, Va. | The National

March 26 Rocky Mountain, Va. | Harvester Performance Center

March 28 Nashville, Tenn. | Assembly Food Hall

April 1 Katy, Texas | Wildcatter Saloon

April 2 Oklahoma City, Okla. | Beer City Music Hall

April 7 Green Bay, Wis. | EPIC Event Center

April 8 Clear Lake, Iowa | Surf Ballroom

April 9 Fargo, N.D. | Sanctuary Event Center

April 13 Cincinnati, Ohio | Bogart's

April 14 Columbus, Ohio | The Bluestone

April 15 Bloomington, Ind. | Bluebird Nightclub

April 21 Gulf Shores, Ala. | The Hangout

April 22 Tampa, Fla. | Dallas Bull

April 23 Fort Myers, Fla. | The Ranch

April 28 Hampton Beach, N.H. | Wally's Pub

April 29 Manchester, N.H. | The Pub

April 30 Portland, Maine | Aura

May 6 Providence, R.I. | Fete Music Lounge

May 13 Fayetteville, Ark. | George's Majestic

May 20 Helotes, Texas | Floore's Country Store

May 21 Amarillo, Texas | Big Texan Starlight Ranch

June 2 Dewey Beach, Del. | Bottle & Cork

June 3 Washington, D.C. | The Bullpen

June 10 Kamas, Utah | DeJoria Center

June 11 Burley, Idaho | King Fine Arts Center

June 17 New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

June 18 El Campo, Texas | Greek Brothers

June 22 Aspen, Colo. | Belly Up

June 25 Santa Fe, N.M. | Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder

June 29 Lincoln, Neb. | Bourbon Theatre

July 14 Little Rock, Ark. | The Hall

July 16 Beaufort, S.C. | Beaufort Waterfront Park

July 19 Washington, Pa. | Wild Things Park

July 21 Brooklyn, N.Y. | Brooklyn Bowl

July 22 Huntington, N.Y. | The Paramount

July 23 Philadelphia, Pa. | Brooklyn Bowl

August 5 Minneapolis, Minn. | Fine Line Music Cafe

August 7 Wisconsin Dells, Wis. | Crystal Grand Music Theatre

August 11 Petaluma, Calif. | McNear's Mystic Theatre

August 13 Fontana, Calif. | Tailgate Fest

August 26 Denver, Colo. | Grizzly Rose

