Eli Young Band Surprised With Pandora Billionaire Plaque

(Essential Broadcast Media) Eli Young Band were surprised with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque following their Grand Ole Opry performance on Tuesday night, February 22nd.
The moment commemorates over 2 billion streams on the platform, and the band has been added to Pandora's Country Billionaires Radio in celebration of the honor.
"Sometimes these moments sneak up on you and refill the gas tank," reflected lead singer Mike Eli in response to the surprise presentation. "We love to play music and when something like this comes along and reminds you that people are listening, it just feels so good. The first and last time someone will call us billionaires!"
"Love Talking" is the lead single off the band's forthcoming sixth studio album, planned for release later this year. Fans will have a chance to see the new single performed live, along with the band's multi-decade catalog of chart-topping hits, as EYB returns to the road for their 51-city Love Talking Tour.
Love Talking Tour Dates:
March 4 College Station, Texas | Hurricane Harry's
March 5 Kyle, Texas | Down South Railhouse
March 8 Modesto, Calif. | Gallo Center for the Arts
March 9 San Diego, Calif. | Moonshine Beach
March 10 Tucson, Ariz. | Rialto Theatre
March 11 Chandler, Ariz. | Wild Horse Pass - Motor Sports Park
March 24 Athens, Ga. | Georgia Theatre
March 25 Richmond, Va. | The National
March 26 Rocky Mountain, Va. | Harvester Performance Center
March 28 Nashville, Tenn. | Assembly Food Hall
April 1 Katy, Texas | Wildcatter Saloon
April 2 Oklahoma City, Okla. | Beer City Music Hall
April 7 Green Bay, Wis. | EPIC Event Center
April 8 Clear Lake, Iowa | Surf Ballroom
April 9 Fargo, N.D. | Sanctuary Event Center
April 13 Cincinnati, Ohio | Bogart's
April 14 Columbus, Ohio | The Bluestone
April 15 Bloomington, Ind. | Bluebird Nightclub
April 21 Gulf Shores, Ala. | The Hangout
April 22 Tampa, Fla. | Dallas Bull
April 23 Fort Myers, Fla. | The Ranch
April 28 Hampton Beach, N.H. | Wally's Pub
April 29 Manchester, N.H. | The Pub
April 30 Portland, Maine | Aura
May 6 Providence, R.I. | Fete Music Lounge
May 13 Fayetteville, Ark. | George's Majestic
May 20 Helotes, Texas | Floore's Country Store
May 21 Amarillo, Texas | Big Texan Starlight Ranch
June 2 Dewey Beach, Del. | Bottle & Cork
June 3 Washington, D.C. | The Bullpen
June 10 Kamas, Utah | DeJoria Center
June 11 Burley, Idaho | King Fine Arts Center
June 17 New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater
June 18 El Campo, Texas | Greek Brothers
June 22 Aspen, Colo. | Belly Up
June 25 Santa Fe, N.M. | Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder
June 29 Lincoln, Neb. | Bourbon Theatre
July 14 Little Rock, Ark. | The Hall
July 16 Beaufort, S.C. | Beaufort Waterfront Park
July 19 Washington, Pa. | Wild Things Park
July 21 Brooklyn, N.Y. | Brooklyn Bowl
July 22 Huntington, N.Y. | The Paramount
July 23 Philadelphia, Pa. | Brooklyn Bowl
August 5 Minneapolis, Minn. | Fine Line Music Cafe
August 7 Wisconsin Dells, Wis. | Crystal Grand Music Theatre
August 11 Petaluma, Calif. | McNear's Mystic Theatre
August 13 Fontana, Calif. | Tailgate Fest
August 26 Denver, Colo. | Grizzly Rose
Eli Young Band Share 'Love Talking' Ahead Of Tour
