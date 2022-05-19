Elle King and Dierks Bentley Release 'Worth A Shot' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Elle King and Dierks Bentley have debuted the official music video for their latest collaboration, "Worth A Shot". We were sent the following details:
The concept was created and written by King, who collaborated with directors Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa Stone (Running Bear Films). Filmed Murfreesboro, TN, the video flashes back to the Wild West in the late 1800s where King and Bentley star as husband-and-wife characters. With wanted signs, a liquor-filled saloon, and a shot for shot duel, the cinematic video is an unexpected take on the "highly engaging" (MusicRow) tune.
"Worth A Shot" is the second time King and Bentley have teamed up, following their Grammy-nominated, CMA Award winning, No. 1 hit "Different for Girls." The song is the follow up to King's smash single "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert. The Grammy Nominated, certified Platinum hit reached #1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts.
The #1 marked the first woman-woman collaboration to reach the top spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis' "Does He Love Me" in 1993 which was also the only one on the 1990 launched airplay chart. Watch the video below
Miranda Lambert And Elle King Take 'Drunk' To No 1
Elle King and Miranda Lambert Go 80s For 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances
Alexisonfire Share New Song 'Sans Soleil'
Switchfoot Finally Reveal 'Interrobang' Title Song
Asking Alexandria Offshoot Drag Me Out Share 'Crystal Arms' Video
Municipal Waste Deliver 'High Speed Steel'
Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video
Upon A Burning Body Release 'Code Of Honor' Video
Elle King and Dierks Bentley Release 'Worth A Shot' Video