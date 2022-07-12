Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month

Cover art

(Interscope Records) Eminem announces his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, set to be released on August 5th via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

The news comes on the heels of the just released "From the D 2 the LBC," an epic new single featuring fellow icon Snoop Dogg. The song - and it's accompanying James Larese-directed video -- made its global premiere on June 23 at Ape Fest, the Bored Ape NFT event at NFT.NYC.



The song is the lead single from Curtain Call 2, a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC's creative output since the 2005 release of Curtain Call: The Hits. Curtain Call 2 will include music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.



In addition to the standard release, there will be a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl available on Eminem.com - sign up for first access to these offerings here and watch the From the D 2 the LBC video below:

