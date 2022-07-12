Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month

(Interscope Records) Eminem announces his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, set to be released on August 5th via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.
The news comes on the heels of the just released "From the D 2 the LBC," an epic new single featuring fellow icon Snoop Dogg. The song - and it's accompanying James Larese-directed video -- made its global premiere on June 23 at Ape Fest, the Bored Ape NFT event at NFT.NYC.
The song is the lead single from Curtain Call 2, a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC's creative output since the 2005 release of Curtain Call: The Hits. Curtain Call 2 will include music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.
In addition to the standard release, there will be a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl available on Eminem.com - sign up for first access to these offerings here and watch the From the D 2 the LBC video below:
The Eminem Show Expanded For 20th Anniversary
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath
Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band
Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time
Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert
Nothing More Launch Spirits Test
Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'
Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month