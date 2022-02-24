Enter Shikari Postpone North American Tour

Enter Shikari have announced that they have postponed their North American tour from this March and April until September and October and have added an appearance at this year's Aftershock Festival to their plans.
The band shared the following message, "Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID19 and impact upon safe touring, Enter Shikari have made the decision to postpone North American dates originally planned for March/April 2022 until September/October 2022.All tickets for original dates remain valid for new dates.
"Unfortunately, with congestion on the Fall touring circuit and the issues it has created around routing a five-week-long tour, four shows from the original dates have now had to be fully cancelled; Houston, TX, Minneapolis, MN, San Francisco, CA and Sacramento, CA. Refunds for these shows are available from point of purchase.
"The move to Fall 2022 has, however, created an opportunity to include the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA into the new tour routing."
Tue 9/6/22 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Wed 9/7/22 Austin, TX Mohawk
Fri 9/9/22 Orlando, FL The Social
Sat 9/10/22 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
Thu 9/15/22 Washington, DC Union Stage
Fri 9/16/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
Sat 9/17/22 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
Sun 9/18/22 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer
Mon 9/19/22 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Wed 9/21/22 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick
Thu 9/22/22 Toronto, ON Opera House
Sat 9/24/22 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
Sun 9/25/22 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom*
Fri 9/30/22 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
Sat 10/1/22 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Thu 10/6/22 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater
Fri 10/7/22 Pomona, CA The Glass House Concert Hall
Sat 10/8/22 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival**
Mon 10/10/22 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge
Tue 10/11/22 Seattle, WA Crocodile
Wed 10/12/22 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
* - upgraded venue
** - additional festival appearance
