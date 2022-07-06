.

Venues Share 'Reflections' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Venues Single art
Single art

Venues have released a music video for their new brand new single "Reflections," which follows the release of the band's most recent album "Solace."

Lela had this to say, "With 'Reflections,' we describe the process of self-knowledge - when you realize over time that you're the only one who can really help you and you are held up to a mirror until you're able to accept and understand what you're seeing in it. Because that's the only way you can surpass yourself."

Robin said of their latest album, "We wanted to be more metal There were some pop sensibilities of Aspire that we wanted to replace with rather the opposite.

"2020 showed all of us how much the band is helping us keep our sanity, Almost the whole band went through minor or medium crises since the release of our debut.

"Relationships went sour, things were ended and begun. In times like these, our second album was the light at the end of the tunnel. Something we all could look forward to. Our music held our heads above water." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Venues Share 'Reflections' Video

The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience Tour Announced

Travis Tritt Cancels Shows With Covid Restrictions

Baroness Letting Fans Pick Setlist For Intimate Fall Tour

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour

News > Venues

advertisement
Day In Rock

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

advertisement
Reviews

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Latest News

Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'

Hollywood Undead Take Fans To The City Of The Dead With New Video

Set It Off Announce Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2

Venues Share 'Reflections' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2023 Destination Event

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse

Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'