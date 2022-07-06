Venues Share 'Reflections' Video

Venues have released a music video for their new brand new single "Reflections," which follows the release of the band's most recent album "Solace."
Lela had this to say, "With 'Reflections,' we describe the process of self-knowledge - when you realize over time that you're the only one who can really help you and you are held up to a mirror until you're able to accept and understand what you're seeing in it. Because that's the only way you can surpass yourself."
Robin said of their latest album, "We wanted to be more metal There were some pop sensibilities of Aspire that we wanted to replace with rather the opposite.
"2020 showed all of us how much the band is helping us keep our sanity, Almost the whole band went through minor or medium crises since the release of our debut.
"Relationships went sour, things were ended and begun. In times like these, our second album was the light at the end of the tunnel. Something we all could look forward to. Our music held our heads above water." Watch the video below:
