Enuff Z'nuff Deliver 'Catastrophe'

Michael Angulia | 10-01-2022

Enuff Z'nuff Album art
Album art

The current Chip Z'nuff fronted version of Enuff Z'nuff have shared their new single, "Catastrophe". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Finer Than Sin".

This is the third Enuff Z'nuff release to feature Chip Z'nuff on lead vocals, following the departure of fouding lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter Donnie Vie.

The album will be hitting stores on November 11th and features the current lineup of founding bass player Chip Z'nuff on bass and vocals, Tory Stoffregen on lead guitar, Tony Fennell on guitar, and Daniel Benjamin Hill on drums. Stream the song below:

