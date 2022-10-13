.

Epica and Fleshgod Apocalypse Deliver 'The Great Tribulation'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-12-2022

Epica and Fleshgod Apocalypse Deliver 'The Great Tribulation'
The Great Tribulation single art

Epica have shared their brand new single, "The Great Tribulation" featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse. The track comes from their forthcoming The Alchemy Project, which will be released on November 11th and features the band collaborating with special guests.

Mark Jansen had this to say about the new single, "We know the guys and girl from Fleshgod Apocalypse already for quite a long time and toured together.

"There's a lot of mutual respect for each other's music, so when we approached them to work together on a track, they were right away enthusiastic.

I did send them some very basic ideas I had for two songs, so they could pick what they liked the most. They ended up using all the ideas and combining them into one song. That was already very promising.

"From there on, we organized several sessions where we worked on the song together. The process was very smooth and very inspiring. I think the result is a perfect blend between both bands!"

