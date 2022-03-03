Eric Church Announces Another 'One Hell Of A Night' Stadium Show

Event poster

Eric Church has announced that he will be rocking the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this summer and he will be supported at the special show by Morgan Wallen and Ernest.

The One Hell of a Night in Minneapolis Concert will be taking place on June 11th and it will be Eric's second headlining stadium show this summer, following his "One Hell Of A Night" event at the American Family Field in Milwaukee this Memorial Day Weekend.

That special stadium concert event amid Eric's current The Gather Again Tour will be taking place on May 28th and will also include performances from Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum. See the dates below:



Eric Church Tour Dates

March 4 Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

March 5 Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena

March 11 Chicago, Ill. - United Center

March 12 St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center

March 18 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

March 19 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

March 25 Birmingham, Ala. - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26 Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena

April 1 Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

April 2 San Antonio, Texas - AT&T Center

April 9 New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

April 15 Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

April 16 Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena

April 29 Boise, Idaho - ExtraMile Arena

April 30 Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena

May 6 San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, Calif. - Crypto.com Arena

May 11 Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center

May 13 Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena

May 14 Glendale, Ariz. - Gila River Arena

May 20 New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

May 28 Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field

June 11 Minneapolis, Minn. - U.S. Bank Stadium

June 17 Wildwood, N.J. - Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 23 Mack, Colo. - Country Jam 2022

July 1 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

July 2 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

July 9 Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Whisky Music Festival

July 23 Brooklyn, Mich. - Faster Horses

July 30 Camrose, Alberta - Big Valley Jamboree

August 27 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

August 28 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

