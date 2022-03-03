Eric Church Announces Another 'One Hell Of A Night' Stadium Show

Eric Church has announced that he will be rocking the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this summer and he will be supported at the special show by Morgan Wallen and Ernest.
The One Hell of a Night in Minneapolis Concert will be taking place on June 11th and it will be Eric's second headlining stadium show this summer, following his "One Hell Of A Night" event at the American Family Field in Milwaukee this Memorial Day Weekend.
That special stadium concert event amid Eric's current The Gather Again Tour will be taking place on May 28th and will also include performances from Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum. See the dates below:
Eric Church Tour Dates
March 4 Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center
March 5 Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena
March 11 Chicago, Ill. - United Center
March 12 St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center
March 18 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center
March 19 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center
March 25 Birmingham, Ala. - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26 Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena
April 1 Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena
April 2 San Antonio, Texas - AT&T Center
April 9 New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center
April 15 Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
April 16 Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena
April 29 Boise, Idaho - ExtraMile Arena
April 30 Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena
May 6 San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena
May 7 Los Angeles, Calif. - Crypto.com Arena
May 11 Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center
May 13 Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena
May 14 Glendale, Ariz. - Gila River Arena
May 20 New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden
May 28 Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field
June 11 Minneapolis, Minn. - U.S. Bank Stadium
June 17 Wildwood, N.J. - Barefoot Country Music Fest
June 23 Mack, Colo. - Country Jam 2022
July 1 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
July 2 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
July 9 Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Whisky Music Festival
July 23 Brooklyn, Mich. - Faster Horses
July 30 Camrose, Alberta - Big Valley Jamboree
August 27 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
August 28 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
