.

Eric Church Launching Outsiders Radio

Keavin Wiggins | 10-27-2022

Eric Church Outsiders radio promoOutsiders radio promo

Eric Church fans will soon be able to catch the Round Here Buzz all across North America with the upcoming launch of the Outsiders Radio channel on SiriusXM.

Those in penthouse palaces or at the welcome signs across from the town's one stop light will be able to enjoy the special channel beginning next Friday, November 4th via the SXM App, as well as nationwide in the car on SiriusXM channel 61 from Nov, 4th through Nov. 6th.

Eric said of the channel, "We're trying to be thoughtful about how we play the music and why the music matters. This is about something that you actually go, oh, that's cool. That, I haven't heard that. So, chasing that pathway is what gives me excitement about what we're trying to do here with Outsiders Radio."

Eric Church Outsiders Radio list of original programming will include: Best Of Outsiders Radio: archival episodes of Church's monthly show aired on The Highway, Outsiders Radio.

Live From The Pit: a monthly archived full concert performance from Church. The featured concert broadcast for November will be from the Green Bay stop of the 2022 Gather Again Tour.

A Song To Sing: a one hour monthly specialty show hosted by a songwriter who has had a hand in penning Church's numerous hits, launching with Jeff Hyde, whose songwriting credits include Church's "Springsteen."

Insiders Hours: monthly guest DJ shows with friends, fans and collaborators launching with Lainey Wilson, the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards and a cast member on Season 5 of hit show "Yellowstone" premiering next month.

Eric Church Launching Outsiders Radio

