Eric Church Announces 'One Hell Of A Night' Stadium Show

Eric Church has announced that he will be holding his "One Hell Of A Night" event at the American Family Field in Milwaukee this Memorial Day Weekend.
The special one-off stadium concert event amid Eric's current The Gather Again Tour will be taking place on May 28th and will also include performances from Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum.
He had this to say, "Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage. Sinners had just been released... and the next year I remember playing Kelly's Bleachers and half the room was there to see us play, the other half had no idea who we were.
"The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends... and that never really stopped. This time I'm bringing friends with me, too. See you on May 28, Milwaukee."
Upcoming Eric Church Tour Dates
February 11 Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center
February 12 Des Moines, Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena
February 18 Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center
February 19 Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center
February 25 Hampton, Va. - Hampton Coliseum
February 26 Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
March 4 Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center
March 5 Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena
March 11 Chicago, Ill. - United Center
March 12 St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center
March 18 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center
March 19 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center
March 25 Birmingham, Ala. - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26 Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena
April 1 Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena
April 2 San Antonio, Texas - AT&T Center
April 9 New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center
April 15 Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
April 16 Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena
April 29 Boise, Idaho - ExtraMile Arena
April 30 Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena
May 6 San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena
May 7 Los Angeles, Calif. - Crypto.com Arena
May 11 Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center
May 13 Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena
May 14 Glendale, Ariz. - Gila River Arena
May 20 New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden
May 28 Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field
June 17 Wildwood, N.J. - Barefoot Country Music Fest
June 23 Mack, Colo. - Country Jam 2022
July 1 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
July 2 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
July 9 Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Whisky Music Festival
July 30 Camrose, Alberta - Big Valley Jamboree
August 27 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
August 28 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
