Eric Church Announces 'One Hell Of A Night' Stadium Show

Event poster

Eric Church has announced that he will be holding his "One Hell Of A Night" event at the American Family Field in Milwaukee this Memorial Day Weekend.

The special one-off stadium concert event amid Eric's current The Gather Again Tour will be taking place on May 28th and will also include performances from Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum.

He had this to say, "Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage. Sinners had just been released... and the next year I remember playing Kelly's Bleachers and half the room was there to see us play, the other half had no idea who we were.

"The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends... and that never really stopped. This time I'm bringing friends with me, too. See you on May 28, Milwaukee."



Upcoming Eric Church Tour Dates

February 11 Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center

February 12 Des Moines, Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena

February 18 Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center

February 19 Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center

February 25 Hampton, Va. - Hampton Coliseum

February 26 Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

March 4 Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

March 5 Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena

March 11 Chicago, Ill. - United Center

March 12 St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center

March 18 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

March 19 Green Bay, Wis. - Resch Center

March 25 Birmingham, Ala. - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26 Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena

April 1 Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

April 2 San Antonio, Texas - AT&T Center

April 9 New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

April 15 Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

April 16 Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena

April 29 Boise, Idaho - ExtraMile Arena

April 30 Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena

May 6 San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, Calif. - Crypto.com Arena

May 11 Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center

May 13 Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena

May 14 Glendale, Ariz. - Gila River Arena

May 20 New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

May 28 Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field

June 17 Wildwood, N.J. - Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 23 Mack, Colo. - Country Jam 2022

July 1 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

July 2 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

July 9 Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Whisky Music Festival

July 30 Camrose, Alberta - Big Valley Jamboree

August 27 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

August 28 Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

