Eric Clapton Announces US Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announced dates for a fall US tour. The seven-show September series will see the guitarist play Columbus, Detroit, Pittsburgh and two nights each in Chicago and New York City.

Clapton's band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals; the shows will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.

Tickets for the Columbus, Detroit and New York events will go on sale to the general public via the usual outlets on Friday, May 20, while seats for Chicago and Pittsburgh will be available on Friday, June 10.

Earlier this month, Clapton played a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, and he will begin a European tour in Bologna, Italy on May 20. Read more and see the US tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

