(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announced dates for a fall US tour. The seven-show September series will see the guitarist play Columbus, Detroit, Pittsburgh and two nights each in Chicago and New York City.
Clapton's band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals; the shows will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.
Tickets for the Columbus, Detroit and New York events will go on sale to the general public via the usual outlets on Friday, May 20, while seats for Chicago and Pittsburgh will be available on Friday, June 10.
Earlier this month, Clapton played a pair of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, and he will begin a European tour in Bologna, Italy on May 20. Read more and see the US tour dates here.
Eric Clapton Previews 1994 Concert Film Nothing But The Blues
Eric Clapton Cancels Vienna Stop Of Spring Tour
Eric Clapton Premieres 'Heart Of A Child' Video
Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas
Eric Clapton Announces US Tour- Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep- Eric Church Scores Top Tour Award- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Eric Clapton Announces US Tour
Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep Podcast
Eric Church Scores Billboard Top Tour Award
Thin Lizzy Share 1978 Performance Of 'Bad Reputation'
Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning Coming In July
Pharmacose Deliver 'Obey' Visualizer
Luke Combs Celebrating 13th No. 1 With Parking Lot Party