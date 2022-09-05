Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour

Erra have announced that they will be launching their own headline trek this summer called the Pull From The Ghost Tour that will include support from Alpha Wolf, Thornhill, and Invent Animate.
They will be kicking things off on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama at Zydeco and will wrap up the tour on August 20th in Nashville at Basement East, with tickets going on sale this Friday, May 13 at 10am ET.
JT Cavey had this to say, "We'll be excited to run this with our pals in Invent Animate and to finally experience the highly regarded Australian riff lords in Thornhill and Alpha Wolf."
"This tour will go down in history as the greatest tour that has ever happened since the last tour you attended," added Jesse Cash. See the dates below:
7/15 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
7/16 - - lanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
7/17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7/19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)
7/20 - Dallas, TX - Trees
7/22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
7/23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
7/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
7/26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
7/27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
7/29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
7/30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
7/31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
8/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8/3 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
8/5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
8/6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live Erra Only (With Beartooth)
8/7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
8/9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
8/10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
8/11 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
8/12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
8/13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
8/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
8/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
8/17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
8/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
8/20 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
The Devil Wears Prada To Play Zombie And ZII EPs in Full On Tour
Trail of Dead Share First Single From Quadraphonic Album
Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour
Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy
Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys Lead Punk In The Park Lineup
Brooks & Dunn Reboot With First Arena Tour In Over A Decade
Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour
New Single Revealed From Dr. John's Final Studio Album