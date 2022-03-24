Evergrey Premiere 'Midwinter Calls' Video

Evergrey have released a music video for their brand new single "Midwinter Calls". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)," which comes out May 20th.
The band had this to say, "'Midwinter Calls' is the second song but also the second chapter of a three-video story that reveals itself in a reverse order, why make it easy huh?
"This song is full of energy and it's once again featuring our fans and the live audience of Gothenburg, Stockholm and Karlstad - Co-creating at its best! We can't wait to hear the whole world singing along to this when we play it live!
"Hopefully you will find the video both thought provoking and uplifting at the same time. What is important, who are we and why? The resistance is getting real!" Watch the video below:
Evergrey Premiere 'Save Me' Video And Announce Album
Dream Theater's James LaBrie Guests On Evergrey's New Album
Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video
Foo Fighters Live At Wembley Stadium Coming To TV- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Metallica Preview 40th Anniversary Special- more
Aerosmith Announce Vegas Residency- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Eddie Vedder Teams With NASA- Guns N' Roses- more
Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Hospitalization- Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Ghost's Impera Has Largest Sales Week Of Any Album This Year- Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)
Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022