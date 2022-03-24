.

Evergrey Premiere 'Midwinter Calls' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-24-2022

Evergrey Video still
Evergrey have released a music video for their brand new single "Midwinter Calls". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)," which comes out May 20th.

The band had this to say, "'Midwinter Calls' is the second song but also the second chapter of a three-video story that reveals itself in a reverse order, why make it easy huh?

"This song is full of energy and it's once again featuring our fans and the live audience of Gothenburg, Stockholm and Karlstad - Co-creating at its best! We can't wait to hear the whole world singing along to this when we play it live!

"Hopefully you will find the video both thought provoking and uplifting at the same time. What is important, who are we and why? The resistance is getting real!" Watch the video below:

