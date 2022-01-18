Every Time I Die Have Broken Up

Every Time I Die guitarists Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams both took to social media on Monday (January 17th) to announce the band has played their last show together.

They tweeted a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreement upon legal statement that outlines the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.

"There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by himself.

"Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any chances. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer.

"Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways. While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you will all be cherished.

"Seen you soon. Forever grateful, Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose"

Frontman Keith Buckley took to Twitter an hour and half later and shared a photo of a cease-and-desist letter that he received from an attorney representing the other band members that was dated December 20th.

