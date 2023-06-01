Extreme Visit 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' With New Video

Single art

(SRO) Extreme have been steadily building the anticipation for their much-awaited new album Six-due June 9 via earMUSIC-with three previously released heavy-hitting rock singles ("Rise," "Banshee" and "#REBEL"). The band have today (May 31) revealed a fourth single, "Other Side Of The Rainbow," which shows off their more intimate side in the vein of previous singles such as the RIAA gold-certified, Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "More Than Words," "Hole Hearted," and "Seven Sundays." "Other Side Of The Rainbow" is one of Extreme's most soulful journeys, taking listeners into the depths of the human heart.

"Every once in a while, we'll harness some kind of magic, and I think we did on this one," says frontman Gary Cherone. "It's a universal theme. It's about restoring someone's faith in love...we feel that it's the perfect marriage of lyrics and melody."

Citing Brian May, Eddie Van Halen, and Neil Schon as particular influences, Extreme co-founder and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt asks, "How do you play a blistering solo, making it feel like a rainbow?" He goes on to share, "It's a groove we've never done acoustically. It's got my favorite guitar solo it's an up-tempo, moving song."

Extreme are currently gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe on their headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour. It stretches from August 2 to December 16 and will see the band appear across the U.S., Australia, Japan, UK and Europe including specials guests Living Colour (U.S., Australia & UK only) and The Last Internationale (EU only). The tour has already sold-out dates in Hampton Beach, London, Melbourne, Tokyo, Amsterdam and more.

"Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it's not," states Bettencourt. "That goes for every record we've ever done. True Extreme fans know to 'expect the unexpected.' I feel like we need a good old school rock album. SIX is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It's like 'Extreme 2.0'."

6/2 Sao Paul, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

8/2 Portland, ME - State Theatre #

8/3 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom # **SOLD OUT**

8/5 Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

8/6 Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8/8 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

8/10 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

8/11 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

8/12 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

8/14 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall #

8/15 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

8/17 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

8/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

8/19 Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

8/21 Denver, CO - The Ogden #

8/22 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

8/24 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

8/25 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino #

8/26 San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

8/28 Portland, OR - TBD #

8/29 Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

9/6 Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

9/8 Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

9/10 Melbourne, AU - Forum # **SOLD OUT**

9/12 Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

9/13 Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

9/14 Melbourne, AU - Forum #

9/17 Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs **SOLD OUT**

9/19 Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama **SOLD OUT**

9/21 Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall **SOLD OUT**

9/22 Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

9/25 Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

9/26 Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

11/27 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

11/28 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

11/30 Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

12/1 Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

12/3 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy # **SOLD OUT**

12/4 London, UK - O2 Forum # **SOLD OUT**

12/8 Pratteln, CH - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

12/10 Berlin, DE - Huxleys *

12/11 Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall *

12/12 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max *

12/14 Antwerp, BE - Trix *

12/16 Milan, IT - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale

Related Stories

Extreme Add Euro and UK Leg To Thicker Than Blood Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video

Extreme Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Steven Adler, Styx, Extreme and Lita Ford To Rock M3 Rock Festival This Weekend

More Extreme News