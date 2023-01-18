Fall Out Boy To Rock New Song On Late Night TV

Album art

Fall Out Boy have released a music video for their brand new song "Love From The Other Side" to announce the arrival of their new studio album, "So Much (For) Stardust", on March 24th.

The band will be celebrating the news by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (January 18th) to perform the broadcast debut of "Love From The Other Side." The show airs on ABC at 11:35/10:35c.

Patrick Stump had this to say about the new record, "Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There's nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting.

"But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided - like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I'm not a very proud guy, but I'm pretty proud of this record."

To that aim, the group reunited with Neal Avron, the producer of their "From Under the Cork Tree", "Infinity on High," and "Folie a Deux" albums. Patrick said of working with Avron again, "Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us."

Pete Wentz said of the album and their return to Fueled By Ramon Records, "Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey.

"We wanted to create an album that merged those points together - something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this."

Johnny Minardi, VP of A&R for Fueled By Ramen/Elektra added, "We're incredibly excited to welcome back Fall Out Boy to the Fueled By Ramen family.

"It's been twenty years since the release of their debut album on Fueled By Ramen, and it's a true pleasure to be working together again. Growing up in Chicago, I had the privilege of watching Fall Out Boy play DIY venues around the city, eventually growing into the global superstars we know them as today.

"They are a truly special band that has altered the landscape of rock music and who continually evolve with each new release. They have made an incredible album and we can't wait for the world to hear it." Watch the new video below:

Fall Out Boy