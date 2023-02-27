Fall Out Boy Top Radio Chart For First Time With 'Love From The Other Side'

Album art

(fcc) Fall Out Boy have landed their first career No. 1 single at Alternative Radio with "Love From The Other Side" topping both the Mediabase and Billboard Alternative Airplay charts dated February 25 & March 4, respectively.

"Love From The Other Side" also marks the band's 7th Billboard Alternative Airplay Top 10. The single was released January 18 alongside the announcement that the band's highly anticipated 8th studio So Much (For) Stardust would arrive March 24, 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy's first new studio album since 2018's M A N I A, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album.

