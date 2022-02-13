Filligar 'At Sea' With New Single Lyric Video

Filligar have premiered a lyric video for their new single "At Sea". The track comes from the group's forthcoming come-back album, "Future Self", which will hit stores on February 25th.
Johnny Mathias had this to say about the song, "The original idea for "At Sea" lived on Casey's hard drive for a while before we revisited it as we set out to write the album.
"We took what was a short recording, structured it out, and added words-all done while sitting in our separate rooms on opposite sides of Los Angeles during the height of the pandemic."
The lyric video was created by bassist, Teddy Mathias, who added, "The video draws inspiration from the lyrics. The scene was designed and animated using the Unity game engine - creating an environment full of life and light that evolves with the sentiments of the song." Watch the lyric video below:
Filligar Ending Hiatus With Forthcoming Album 'Future Self'
