Fit For A King Recruit Jonathan Vigil For 'Times Like These'

Promo photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Fit For A King have released a music video for their new single, "Times Like This" that features The Ghost Inside's Jonathan Vigil. The song comes from their forthcoming album, The Hell We Create, which will hit stores on October 28th.

Ryan Kirby had this to say about the song, "'Times Like This' is about how as a society, we have accepted misinformation as a part of life, and in some cases, even embraced it.

"Those in power keep us at each other's throats using these tactics, and when we rise above the noise, we can finally give the throne back to the many - not the few.

"I want to raise self-awareness. It's not just important to fight for ourselves, but we're fighting for others. You can reach out for help even if you're scared. I know I was. I hope we can all reflect on not only what we put ourselves through, but what we put others through." Watch the video below:

